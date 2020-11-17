iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Google updates its COVID-19 layer in Maps

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Nov 17, 2020, 5:55 AM
Google updates its COVID-19 layer in Maps
The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, in fact, cases have spiked in the past few weeks. Google first introduced its COVID-19 layer in Maps back in September and since then it has helped it’s helped millions of people get critical information about the virus right from Google Maps.

It’s the holiday season already and Google has just updated Maps in order to give people more information about the COVID-19 situation and help them stay safe. The company announced on its official blog that two new Google Maps features will start rolling out in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 layer will show more information about the infection - all-time detected cases in a specific area, plus useful quick links to COVID related resources.


If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, these new features might come in handy. You can quickly check the situation at your destination of choice, including local COVID guidelines and testing sites.



Another useful feature is the crowdedness information that Google is now showing in Maps. Both Android and iOS users will be able to see how crowded is public transport at the moment - this information is based on live feedback from other Maps users around the world.

