Google updates its COVID-19 layer in Maps
It’s the holiday season already and Google has just updated Maps in order to give people more information about the COVID-19 situation and help them stay safe. The company announced on its official blog that two new Google Maps features will start rolling out in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 layer will show more information about the infection - all-time detected cases in a specific area, plus useful quick links to COVID related resources.
If you’re planning a trip for the holidays, these new features might come in handy. You can quickly check the situation at your destination of choice, including local COVID guidelines and testing sites.
Another useful feature is the crowdedness information that Google is now showing in Maps. Both Android and iOS users will be able to see how crowded is public transport at the moment - this information is based on live feedback from other Maps users around the world.
