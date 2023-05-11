Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google offering outrageously high iPhone trade-in amounts towards Pixel Fold
After years of rumors, Google finally announced its first foldable phone yesterday. The Pixel Fold will go on sale on June 27 and at $1,799, it's quite expensive. To soften the blow, the company is offering the Pixel Watch, which costs $349.99, as a pre-order gift. Like other manufacturers, Google will also let you trade in an old phone and you will benefit the most if you are an iPhone user.

All major Android brands now have foldable phones in their portfolio. Apple is the only holdout and the company isn't expected to launch a foldable phone anytime soon.

Although Google makes great phones, it's a relatively new player and its market share in North America stands at a not-so-impressive 1.9 percent. Apple is the top vendor in the region, accounting for 56.8 percent of sales. 

9to5Mac reports that Google looks eager to get iPhone users to switch to the Pixel Fold. It's offering the highest trade-in values for iPhones, surpassing even Apple.

The company will discount the Pixel Fold by $900 if you turn in the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 14 Pro is 8 months old at this point and its price starts at $1,000. 

In contrast, the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which retails for $1199.99, has an estimated trade-in value of $750. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, which costs $1,799.99, has been valued at $900. For reference, Samsung offers $700 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra and $750 for the Fold 4.

The 128GB Pixel 7 Pro which goes for $899 will earn you a concession of $380 for the Pixel Fold.

If you trade in the iPhone 13 Pro for the Pixel Fold, you can expect to get a credit of $850. Apple offers $530 for the same device.

Interestingly, the aforementioned trade-in values only apply when you are buying the Pixel Fold. They go down if you choose another phone. For instance, if you decide to part with the iPhone 14 Pro to get the Pixel 7 Pro, you'll get a trade-in discount of $450. In exchange for the Fold 4, you'll only get a trade-in credit of $430.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless