Google marketing materials have leaked for a new Nest Learning Thermostat with a borderless design

The reportedly new Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) | Image credit — Arsène Lupin (X)









The Nest Learning Thermostat (4h gen) in two different colorways | Images credit — Arsène Lupin (X)

From the marketing materials shared, we can see many of the specs and upcoming features cited. The updated thermostat will offer a customizable home screen, allowing users to personalize their experience. The "Dynamic Farsight" feature will also receive an upgrade, presumably improving its ability to detect and display information when users approach the device.





Features of the Nest Learning Thermostat's display | Images credit — Arsène Lupin (X)

Functionality-wise, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th gen) will reportedly support Smart Schedules, Adaptive Eco for energy savings, and a System Health Monitor to identify potential problems with cooling or heating systems. Notably, the new thermostat will also be compatible with Matter, the emerging standard for smart home connectivity.





Some features of the smart features of the Nest Learning Thermostat | Images credit — Arsène Lupin (X)

Each Nest Learning Thermostat package will include an oval trim plate, a thermostat base, a steel mounting plate, a 2nd generation Nest Temperature Sensor, and all necessary mounting hardware. Additionally, the marketing materials highlight the fact that the thermostat's installation will be easy, boasting a 40 minute or less procedure using the Google Home app, and with no additional wiring needed for most homes.





What's in the box of the Nest Learning Thermostat along with its easy installation | Images credit — Arsène Lupin (X)





Of course, everything will be able to be controlled from the Google Home app, which just recently gained some new features in its Public Preview. Some of these newer features in the app include support for the original Nest Doorbell, a redesigned camera history interface, and AI-powered garage door detection.





Nest Thermostat control from within the Google Home app | Images credit — Arsène Lupin (X)

While there has been speculation about the pricing, leaks suggest the new model may be the most expensive Nest Learning Thermostat yet, potentially retailing for $279. However, Google's upcoming hardware event will likely shed more light on the new Nest Learning Thermostat and its capabilities. With its enhanced design and smart features, it could be a compelling option for those looking to upgrade their home's heating and cooling system.

