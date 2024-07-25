Google Home public preview adds original Nest Doorbell support and AI-powered garage door detection

Google Home app camera UI before and after transferring camera to Public Preview with event list and timeline views | Image credit — Google





In addition to expanding device compatibility, Google is also introducing innovative features powered by AI. One such feature is garage door detection, available to Nest Cam users with a Nest Aware subscription. This intelligent feature leverages image recognition to determine whether a garage door is open or closed. It's a simple yet practical way to bolster home security without the need for additional hardware or sensors. During setup, users have the flexibility to position their camera either inside or outside the garage, prioritizing an unobstructed view of the door for optimal functionality.