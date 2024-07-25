Google Home public preview adds original Nest Doorbell support and AI-powered garage door detection

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Google is expanding the Google Home app experience to encompass more Nest devices. Initially compatible with the first-generation Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor, the app now supports the original wired Nest Doorbell through its Public Preview program. This progressive rollout will allow users to seamlessly integrate their doorbell into the broader ecosystem of smart devices managed within the app.

A standout feature of this update is the redesigned camera history interface. Users can now effortlessly toggle between a chronological timeline view and an event-based list, providing flexible ways to review recorded footage. This enhancement simplifies the process of locating specific events or monitoring activity over time, offering a more user-friendly experience. Furthermore, this new feature is accessible both through the Google Home app and on the Google Home website, ensuring convenience for users who prefer different platforms.

Google Home app camera UI before and after transferring camera to Public Preview with event list and timeline views | Image credit — Google

In addition to expanding device compatibility, Google is also introducing innovative features powered by AI. One such feature is garage door detection, available to Nest Cam users with a Nest Aware subscription. This intelligent feature leverages image recognition to determine whether a garage door is open or closed. It's a simple yet practical way to bolster home security without the need for additional hardware or sensors. During setup, users have the flexibility to position their camera either inside or outside the garage, prioritizing an unobstructed view of the door for optimal functionality.

AI-powered Google Home garage door detection | Image credit — Google

Beyond these updates, Google is actively seeking user feedback through its Public Preview program. This initiative allows users to test new features and provide valuable insights that contribute to the continuous improvement of the Google Home experience. This user-centric design ensures that the Google Home ecosystem remains a top choice for Smart Home enthusiasts, catering to the ever-changing needs and preferences of the users.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

