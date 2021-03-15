Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google leaked 11 upcoming smartphones. Asus ZenFone 8 Flip and LG Stylo 7 confirmed

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 15, 2021, 9:51 AM
Google released a list of devices that support Google Play Services for Augmented Reality and by doing so leaked eleven new phones. The company often updates its list of devices that support AR services, but in its latest update the list revealed unreleased phones from Samsung, LG, Asus, Motorola, Oppo, realme, TCL and ZTE. Of course, once Google found out about the leak it removed the unreleased devices from its list.

Here is a list of the leaked upcoming devices:


  • Asus ZenFone 8 Flip
  • LG Stylo 7
  • Motorola Moto G100
  • Oppo Reno 5A
  • Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Bosch
  • Realme 8 Pro
  • Samsung A52 4G
  • Samsung A72 4G
  • Samsung A82 5G
  • TCL 20 Pro 5G
  • ZTE Z6650S

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is a phone that we are first hearing of now. The phone, according to Android Authority, could feature a rotatable flip camera, becoming the successor to the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro. Thephone could be featuring a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.

The upcoming Galaxy A-series have also been confirmed by Google’s list. We’ve seen numerous leaks on the A52, A72 and A82 phones, which are expected to be released at the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 17. The phones will feature AMOLED displays, with the A82 using moving parts hiding the front camera and a new speaker, bringing a truly bezel-less all screen experience.

The Motorola Moto G100 could be the global version of the Motorola Edge S, which for now is sold only in China and features a 6.7 inch Full HD 90 Hz display and a Snapdragon 870 processor.

The LG Stylo 7 should be the successor to the Stylo 6, bringing a built-in stylus and a big display at an affordable price.

The realme 8 Pro is the least surprising phone on the list, with the company’s 8 series scheduled to launch on March 24. The 8 Pro could be the series’ flagship phone with the superior specs, featuring a Super AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera and a punch-hole selfie camera.

