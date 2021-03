Google leaked 11 upcoming smartphones. Asus ZenFone 8 Flip and LG Stylo 7 confirmed

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip

LG Stylo 7

Motorola Moto G100

Oppo Reno 5A

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Bosch

Realme 8 Pro

Samsung A52 4G

Samsung A72 4G

Samsung A82 5G

TCL 20 Pro 5G

ZTE Z6650S

The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is a phone that we are first hearing of now. The phone, according to Android Authority , could feature a rotatable flip camera, becoming the successor to the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro . Thephone could be featuring a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.The upcoming Galaxy A-series have also been confirmed by Google’s list. We’ve seen numerous leaks on the A52, A72 and A82 phones, which are expected to be released at the Galaxy Unpacked event on March 17. The phones will feature AMOLED displays, with the A82 using moving parts hiding the front camera and a new speaker, bringing a truly bezel-less all screen experience.The Motorola Moto G100 could be the global version of the Motorola Edge S, which for now is sold only in China and features a 6.7 inch Full HD 90 Hz display and a Snapdragon 870 processor.The LG Stylo 7 should be the successor to the Stylo 6 , bringing a built-in stylus and a big display at an affordable price.The realme 8 Pro is the least surprising phone on the list, with the company’s 8 series scheduled to launch on March 24. The 8 Pro could be the series’ flagship phone with the superior specs, featuring a Super AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera and a punch-hole selfie camera.