Google leaked 11 upcoming smartphones. Asus ZenFone 8 Flip and LG Stylo 7 confirmed
Here is a list of the leaked upcoming devices:
- Asus ZenFone 8 Flip
- LG Stylo 7
- Motorola Moto G100
- Oppo Reno 5A
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro Plus 5G Bosch
- Realme 8 Pro
- Samsung A52 4G
- Samsung A72 4G
- Samsung A82 5G
- TCL 20 Pro 5G
- ZTE Z6650S
The Asus Zenfone 8 Flip is a phone that we are first hearing of now. The phone, according to Android Authority, could feature a rotatable flip camera, becoming the successor to the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro. Thephone could be featuring a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.
The Motorola Moto G100 could be the global version of the Motorola Edge S, which for now is sold only in China and features a 6.7 inch Full HD 90 Hz display and a Snapdragon 870 processor.
The LG Stylo 7 should be the successor to the Stylo 6, bringing a built-in stylus and a big display at an affordable price.
The realme 8 Pro is the least surprising phone on the list, with the company’s 8 series scheduled to launch on March 24. The 8 Pro could be the series’ flagship phone with the superior specs, featuring a Super AMOLED display, a 108MP main camera and a punch-hole selfie camera.