Google is working on new features for Maps: Connections to Public Transit, Uber fares
Google Maps is working on route options with “Connections to Public Transit”, such as:— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020
- Car + transit
- Bicycle + transit
- Auto rickshaw
- Ride service
- Motorcycle + transit pic.twitter.com/hLlCZJG7Av
The new filter allows people to choose whether they want to use a bike to cover the distance to the nearby bus, subway, or train station, drive by car, or use a ride-sharing service like Uber. There’s also an auto-rickshaw option (popular in many regions of the world) and a motorcycle + transit.
Google is also planning to give more insights about ride fares directly in Maps. Google Maps would link to a ride-sharing service and share the user’s route, offering accurate ride fares. This option seems to be limited to Uber for the moment, but presumably, other ride-sharing platforms will be included when the new feature picks up momentum.