Google is working on new features for Maps: Connections to Public Transit, Uber fares

Connections to public transit

Google Maps is working on route options with “Connections to Public Transit”, such as:



- Car + transit

- Bicycle + transit

- Auto rickshaw

- Ride service

Google is also planning to give more insights about ride fares directly in Maps. Google Maps would link to a ride-sharing service and share the user’s route, offering accurate ride fares. This option seems to be limited to Uber for the moment, but presumably, other ride-sharing platforms will be included when the new feature picks up momentum.

It seems that Google is working on new features for its Google Maps service. Reverse software engineer Jane Manchun Wong posted on Twitter pictures hinting about the new features. It looks like Google plans to add more options to help commuters reach their destinations by public transport.offers various ways of transportation for the “first mile” of people’s daily commute.The new filter allows people to choose whether they want to use a bike to cover the distance to the nearby bus, subway, or train station, drive by car, or use a ride-sharing service like Uber. There’s also an auto-rickshaw option (popular in many regions of the world) and a motorcycle + transit.