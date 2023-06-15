Google introduces AI-based virtual try-on for online shopping



Google plans to expand the virtual try-on for apparel feature, adding options for men's tops later this year while also increasing brand availability and further refining the technology over time. For now, it is a great way for online shoppers to imagine how a certain product would look like in a real human form with all the drapes, folds, wrinkles, and shadows. In addition to virtual try-on, Google has unveiled a feature designed to enhance online shopping search results. The guided refinements feature allows shoppers in the United States to fine-tune product options based on price, color, style, and pattern, with suggestions from different retailers across the web.While the new shopping features are currently available in the USA, they are initially launched for selected brands such as H&M, LOFT, Anthropologie, and Everlane, focusing on women's tops. To experience the feature firsthand, you can visit these brands' websites, look for products marked with the "Try On" badge in the search results, and select a model.Google plans to expand the virtual try-on for apparel feature, adding options for men's tops later this year while also increasing brand availability and further refining the technology over time. For now, it is a great way for online shoppers to imagine how a certain product would look like in a real human form with all the drapes, folds, wrinkles, and shadows.

Online shopping has become an integral part of our lives, making it difficult to imagine a time before its existence. According to statistics, 70% of the US population and 27% of all the people in the world prefer to buy goods online. Among all the online shopping categories, the fashion industry stands out, generating over $1,070 billion (no wonder Bernard Arnault, one of the richest men alive, works in fashion).Now, Google is taking a step into the fashion world with its new AI feature. The feature shows you how different clothes will look on real models, ranging in sizes between XXS and 4XL. The models represent different skin tones, body shapes, ethnicities, and hair types. To create the virtual try-on feature, Google developed a new diffusion-based AI model.This new generative AI model works by using a process called diffusion. Diffusion involves teaching the model by gradually adding noise to an image until it becomes unrecognizable. The model then learns to remove the noise to reconstruct the original image. The result is a realistic image of the person wearing the garment. Google trained the model by using millions of different images of garments and people.