Google expands passkey support to more devices with new partners in tow

Logging into internet accounts can be quite a challenge, especially when you have to keep track of multiple passwords. This is why Passkeys, the sign-in method that is touted as the safer alternative to passwords, have become Google's preferred authentication method for personal accounts





Last year, Google made a concerted effort to encourage more people to use passkeys, going as far as working with industry partners to ensure that passkeys are easily accessible on various websites and apps. However, there is still work to be done.





As part of the As part of the December Pixel Feature Drop , Google introduced a new feature to Google Password Manager, allowing users to easily identify which of their accounts support passkeys and upgrade to them with just a few taps. This feature is currently accessible on the Pixel 5a and newer as well as the Pixel tablet , with plans to expand its availability to other platforms in the near future.





Google Password Manager and the Passkey Upgrade experience on Pixels





However, in a blog post today , Google announced that it has partnered with several companies, such as Adobe, Best Buy, DocuSign, eBay, Kayak, Money Forward, Nintendo, PayPal, Uber, and Yahoo! Japan, to enhance the passkey update process for more users. For users who are already signed up with one of the early launch partners, Google Password Manager for Pixel will assist in locating the precise location on the website or app where users can easily upgrade to a passkey, essentially eliminating the need for manual searching in account settings.





Passkeys provide an added layer of security as they are unique to each account, making them more resistant to phishing attacks compared to regular passwords. They are also more user-friendly since users don't have to remember a complicated password, and can instead have the option to sign in using their fingerprint, face recognition, or PIN. With the increasing adoption of passkeys by websites and apps, it seems that they are on their way to becoming the standard for online authentication.

