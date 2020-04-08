Apps Google

Google could be dropping the Hangouts branding

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Apr 08, 2020, 5:41 AM
As noticed by 9to5Google, yesterday Hangouts Meet was renamed to Google Meet on the company's Support page, suggesting that a change in the namings of Hangouts Chat and Hangouts, the app, may also follow.

The name change has been previously hinted at, with the Hangouts Meet service being referred to as Google Meet in the past, by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

In addition, it doesn't make much sense for Hangouts and Hangouts Chat to be two separate consumer apps, and Google is likely to replace one with the other soon. "Classic Hangouts," as it has been referred to for the last few years, may be shutting down soon, and we initially reported on its expected 2020 retirement back in 2018. A Google spokesperson reached out to us at the time, explaining that "classic Hangouts" users will be migrated to the Chat and Meet services, suggesting already active plans of its retirement back then.

And if this recent change in naming translates to other Hangouts products, that would likely bring the end of both Hangouts as a branding, and the "classic Hangouts" service.

Hangouts was first developed as a feature to Google's social network Google+, but later became its own standalone product after it was well-received by users even if Google+ wasn't. It's currently available as an app on both Android and iOS, still simply named Hangouts, likely to be renamed or replaced later. Alternatively, Google offers Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet, which are consumer and business-oriented conferencing tools respectively. Those are likely to officially become Google Chat and Google Meet soon.

We're expecting to see these changes as 2020 progresses, though none of it is officially confirmed or certain yet.

Meanwhile, popular Hangouts Meet rival conferencing app Zoom has been suffering a shareholder lawsuit, along with several bans from schools and companies like SpaceX, over privacy issues.

These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
