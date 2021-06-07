Google commits to making Android 12 ripple effect ‘less glitch-feeling’ in upcoming betas
Rejoice, Android enthusiasts, Google is willing to rework the controversial ripple effect that was introduced when interacting with buttons and tapping menu options in the latest Android 12 preview. The "Material You" design language is fresh and reinforces Android's visual identity, but the ripple effect hasn't been received that well by the community, us included.
"Thanks a ton for the feedback – you’ll be seeing continued updates in Beta 2, 3, and onwards to make the ripple more subtle and less distracting/glitch-feeling."
Another feature that seemingly finds its naysayers is the new overscroll feature, which is pretty similar to what iOS had exclusive rights for years on end. You know, you scroll to the bottom of a list, and it bounces up to indicate that it's over. Sounds good on paper, but it's a pretty iOS-like feature that finds some opposition on Android's camp.