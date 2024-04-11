Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google bringing 'Find My device' on empty battery only to pricey Androids

By
Android Google
Google bringing 'Find My device' on empty battery only to pricey Androids
On Monday, Google announced that it has caught up with the Joneses, and lit up its own Android tracking network, similar to Apple's Find My asset tracker whose most popular product is perhaps the AirTag.

Google's Find My device options include phone tracking through the power of the million of Bluetooth-enabled devices around it running Android. It will also offer tag support from next month, where smart tags by popular brands like Chipolo will be able to communicate with Google's new tracking platform just like Apple's AirTags.

Nest integration and easy key sharing, as well as Find Nearby button for immediate phone location are a go, too, as with any self-respecting tracking service. Third-party headphone brands like Sony or JBL will also be able to integrate Android's asset tracking functionality with a software update.

Video Thumbnail

Google Find My device on empty won't be exclusive to the Pixel 8


One of the more intriguing features of Google's find my device network is the ability to track and locate a phone even when its battery is dead and the handset wouldn't turn on. At first, Google announced the availability of the Find My device on empty battery feature only for its latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets. 

At the time, Google said that they have special hardware inside, probably a low power Bluetooth chip which is able to emit signal even when the battery capacity left is not enough to power on the device.

Google, however, has now confirmed that device tracking on empty battery is coming to other Android phones further down the line. Unfortunately, it is only mentioning premium Androids as being potentially capable of this feature. 

Recommended Stories
That is rather explicable, since they are the ones with the most modern chipsets that have every available connectivity technology, including the latest low-power Bluetooth chips, cramped in their system boards.

"We are working with other SOCs and OEMs on how we can bring the capability to find devices with dead batteries to additional premium Android devices," Google has advised. Now, the only thing left to know is if 2024 phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its crushing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, will be considered "premium" enough to get the Find My device on empty battery feature, too.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless