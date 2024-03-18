Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Google Wallet is rolling out support for Apple Wallet pass files

Android Apps Google
Google Wallet is rolling out support for Apple Wallet pass files
Last year, Google Wallet rolled out a new feature that allowed users to share boarding passes and event tickets with others via a link. This feature was designed as a convenient way to share passes with friends and family, but mostly for those who didn't actually have the Google Wallet app installed on their devices, such as iOS users. Now, a new update is rolling out that expands on this and now allows Apple Wallet passes to be used in Google Wallet as well.

This update, which Android expert Mishaal Rahman documented, aims to narrow the disparity with Apple Wallet. Apple currently holds an advantage in this area due to its wide use among apps and services that distribute digital tickets and passes on iPhones. Additionally, it provides a more streamlined and integrated experience for users, as it most often provides the "Add to Apple Wallet" option.


This hasn't always been the case with Android devices, as "Add to Google Wallet" isn't as universally available and recognized. However, with Google Wallet adopting support for "pkpass" files, which are used to add passes to Apple Wallet on the iPhone, this can quickly change and help standardize the process across both Android and iPhone devices.

By expanding support for "pkpass" files, Android devices can now offer a similar level of convenience and integration when it comes to adding tickets and passes. This move by Google Wallet could potentially bridge the gap between the two platforms in terms of digital ticketing services.

As promised over a year ago by Google, this support is now beginning to reach some Android users. However, despite some users confirming that "pkpass" files are opening in Wallet and importing to the app successfully, the functionality remains a server-side update on Google's end. It will be interesting to see how this change impacts the user experience and convenience for consumers using Google Wallet on Android devices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Water is wet, grass is green, and T-Mobile is adding two new fees to its prepaid channel
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says report
New iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) lines to be released March 26th says report
Apple in talks to license Google's Gemini AI to improve Siri, add new iOS features
Apple in talks to license Google's Gemini AI to improve Siri, add new iOS features
Jaw-dropping new report predicts Samsung's 'entry-level' 2024 foldable will cost 'less than $800'
Jaw-dropping new report predicts Samsung's 'entry-level' 2024 foldable will cost 'less than $800'
New leak suggests Apple’s foldable iPhone pushed back to early 2027
New leak suggests Apple’s foldable iPhone pushed back to early 2027
Vivo X Fold3, vivo Pad3 Pro and vivo TWS 4 earbuds to be revealed on March 26
Vivo X Fold3, vivo Pad3 Pro and vivo TWS 4 earbuds to be revealed on March 26
Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better
Sweet new $150 Galaxy S24 Ultra discount makes an amazing phone even better
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless