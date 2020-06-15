Google Voice Match may be coming to Android TV
string name=”voice_match_setup_screen_title” Activate Voice Match on this TV /string
string name=”voice_match_setup_screen_description_1″ ”Your Assistant can already recognize you by your voice, and tell you apart from others.
Voice Match allows your Assistant to identify you and tell you apart from others. The Assistant takes clips of your voice to form a unique voice model, which is only stored on your device(s). Your voice model may be sent temporarily to Google to better identify your voice.
If you decide later that Voice Match isn’t for you, simply remove it from Assistant Settings. To view or delete the audio clips you record during Voice Match setup, go to activity.google.com.”/string
Voice Match can be helpful in many situations, like launching the correct Netflix or Stadia accounts, associated with a specific voice. Of course, a few lines of code don’t necessarily mean that Google will push this feature forward, but it’s a strong hint, nevertheless. The company is obviously trying to unify features across its platform, and adding a Voice Match support to Android TV is just a step in this process.