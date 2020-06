Google Voice Match may be coming to Android TV

It seems that Google is pushing its Voice Match feature to more devices lately. The company added the option to use Voice Match to confirm payments in Assistant a few weeks ago, and 9to5Google has uncovered another upcoming implementation of the feature. In the code of the latest update of the Search app on Android TV, there are a few lines of code that hint of the possible future presence of Voice Match in the service:Voice Match can be helpful in many situations, like launching the correct Netflix or Stadia accounts, associated with a specific voice. Of course, a few lines of code don’t necessarily mean that Google will push this feature forward, but it’s a strong hint, nevertheless. The company is obviously trying to unify features across its platform, and adding a Voice Match support to Android TV is just a step in this process.