Google lets users confirm payments with their voice

Google is testing a new feature that allows users to confirm payments with their voice in Assistant, Android Police
reports. The option to turn Voice Match under the payment settings in Google Assistant
has been spotted on some devices. According to a Google spokesperson, the feature is still in a pilot testing phase, and there's no information on when it will become more widely available.
You can try and turn on the feature by heading to Google app -> More -> Settings -> Google Assistant -> You -> Payments.
If you're lucky, you'll see "Confirm with Voice Match," which can be toggled on and off. When you activate the option, a new setup screen pops-up, asking for additional password confirmation. Some users report crashes at this stage of the setup, so the process is far from smooth.
Image source - Android Police
The feature, which is a part of an early program for Assistant-enabled speakers and smart displays, is currently limited to in-app digital purchases through Google Play and restaurant orders. There's also a support document
published on Google help pages, that describes the steps needed to enable Voice Match payment confirmations.
Using just a voice confirmation to pay for things raises security concerns, even if it's limited to Google Play purchases. Audio is easy to record and replicate, so your resourceful children won't take too long to purchase every available world in Minecraft or a shiny new Brawl Stars hero. How do you feel about this new feature?
