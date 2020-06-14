Android Wireless service Games Google

Google Stadia has just got an important boost on Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 14, 2020, 2:38 PM
Cloud gaming is starting to become a thing as more companies like Google, Microsoft and NVIDIA continue to invest in such services. Although Stadia was off to a rough start, Google continues to bet big on the cloud gaming service.

Google Stadia works not just on PCs, but on Android phones as well. However, not all Android handsets were compatible with the Stadia app, but very few until recently. As of this week, Google announced that even more Android phones will be able to run the Stadia app and let subscribers play their favorite games.

First off, Google revealed that all OnePlus smartphones are now fully compatible with Stadia, including OnePlus 5/5T, One 6/6T, and OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7 Pro 5G/7T Pro/7T Pro 5G. These phones join the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, which were already compatible with Google Stadia.

But wait, there's more! Google confirmed that anyone with a compatible Android phone can install the Stadia app and start playing games, including phones that aren't on the list of officially supported phones.

This is a major change that basically removes any brand restrictions and only limits Stadia compatibility to your phone's hardware. While the feature is in development, Android users can try out Stadia for free and play their favorite games on smaller displays.

Google is calling this move “Experiment” and those who wish to be a part of it must install the app on their Android phones and from the Experiments tab choose “Play on this device.” Even if you're not a Stadia subscriber, you'll be able to play games that you already own on your phone via cloud streaming.

