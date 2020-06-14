Google Stadia has just got an important boost on Android
Google Stadia works not just on PCs, but on Android phones as well. However, not all Android handsets were compatible with the Stadia app, but very few until recently. As of this week, Google announced that even more Android phones will be able to run the Stadia app and let subscribers play their favorite games.
But wait, there's more! Google confirmed that anyone with a compatible Android phone can install the Stadia app and start playing games, including phones that aren't on the list of officially supported phones.
This is a major change that basically removes any brand restrictions and only limits Stadia compatibility to your phone's hardware. While the feature is in development, Android users can try out Stadia for free and play their favorite games on smaller displays.
Google is calling this move “Experiment” and those who wish to be a part of it must install the app on their Android phones and from the Experiments tab choose “Play on this device.” Even if you're not a Stadia subscriber, you'll be able to play games that you already own on your phone via cloud streaming.