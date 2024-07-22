Play Protect old UI versus new UI with rescan button | Images credit — Android Authority





While the Rescan button isn't currently available in the Play Store, it was discovered in version 41.9.17 during an APK teardown. APK teardowns can offer insights into potential future features by examining work-in-progress code, but it's important to note that not all features found in teardowns necessarily make it to a public release.Play Protect itself is an essential tool for Android users, helping to safeguard their devices from potentially harmful apps. It's a free service that's built into the Play Store and runs automatically in the background. In addition to scanning for harmful apps, it also offers other security features, such as Safe Browsing for Chrome, Find My Device, and app permissions management.