Google Play Protect, the security feature within the Google Play Store, is getting a potential upgrade with the addition of a "Rescan" button. This feature, still under development, could offer users the ability to initiate another scan for harmful apps without having to first uninstall those flagged in previous scans.

Currently, Play Protect scans devices for apps that might violate Google's Unwanted Software Policy. If such an app is found, users are alerted and given the option to uninstall it. However, the current system requires the removal of the flagged app before another scan can be initiated. This can be frustrating if the app was mistakenly identified as harmful.

The upcoming Rescan button aims to address this issue by allowing users to re-scan their devices without having to uninstall any apps. This could be particularly helpful for those who frequently install apps from third-party sources, which are sometimes incorrectly flagged by Play Protect.

Play Protect old UI versus new UI with rescan button | Images credit — Android Authority

While the Rescan button isn't currently available in the Play Store, it was discovered in version 41.9.17 during an APK teardown. APK teardowns can offer insights into potential future features by examining work-in-progress code, but it's important to note that not all features found in teardowns necessarily make it to a public release.

Play Protect itself is an essential tool for Android users, helping to safeguard their devices from potentially harmful apps. It's a free service that's built into the Play Store and runs automatically in the background. In addition to scanning for harmful apps, it also offers other security features, such as Safe Browsing for Chrome, Find My Device, and app permissions management.

It's unclear when, or even if, the Rescan button will officially roll out to users. However, if it does, it could be a welcome improvement to Play Protect, providing users with more flexibility and control over their device security.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless