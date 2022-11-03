You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US
Back in 2021, Google told the world that it plans to make Android games playable on Windows. This wasn’t surprising, as rumors and talks about it have been circulating around the interweb for years.
At the beginning of this year the first beta of the Play Games for Windows arrived in selected countries - more specifically Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea. And now it seems that the beta test was indeed successful, because Google has announced that it’s bringing the service to more countries around the world.
First you need to head to this link, and download Google Play Games for your Windows-based system. The real beauty of it is that your progress is synced between devices and playing Real Racing 3 on your PC would then transfer all the progress to your phone or tablet.
After downloading the piece of software you will have access to 85 Android game titles, including big titles such as Asphalt 9, Arknights, and some idle clickers as well. The beta service is still in development so you can expect more titles to be released in the future but you can try it for yourselves and see its current state. You’ll find the system requirements down below.
These eight countries are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore. Which is great news, especially for the folks in the US who want to be able to play their favorite Android games while on their PCs.
How to play Android games on Windows 10 and Windows 11
What are the minimum requirements to play Android games on your PC?
- Windows 10 (v2004)
- Solid state drive (SSD)
- Gaming-class GPU
- 8 logical cores of CPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 20 GB of available storage space
- Windows admin account
- Hardware virtualisation must be turned on
- Compatible PC device and configuration
Things that are NOT allowed: