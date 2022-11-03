You can now play Android games on your Windows PC in the US

What are the minimum requirements to play Android games on your PC?

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical cores of CPU

8 GB of RAM

20 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualisation must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

After downloading the piece of software you will have access to 85 Android game titles, including big titles such as Asphalt 9, Arknights, and some idle clickers as well. The beta service is still in development so you can expect more titles to be released in the future but you can try it for yourselves and see its current state. You’ll find the system requirements down below.