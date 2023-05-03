Google Pixel Fold: Is this the beginning of the post-Samsung foldable era?

The fact that the Pixel Fold has already managed to differentiate itself from its wildly successful competitor is a big win in and of itself, because it means the device has the needed identity to appear as something more than a Fold carbon copy. Nevertheless, that will not be enough.The biggest hurdle in the way of the Pixel Fold is proving that it can beat Samsung at its own game and this is no easy feat. Especially, when there are so many evident flaws in the execution of the device.It should be noted that the Pixel Fold will be an incredibly bulky device, reportedly being about 30 grams heavier than the Fold 5. Weight is one of the biggest problems of modern-day foldables and the Pixel Fold, with its wider cover screen, could end up feeling like a brick in your pocket.

Conclusions: Too Little, Too Late or Too Big, Too Soon





Admittedly, Google’s latest SoC is no slouch in the performance department, but there is something inherently wrong about paying a hefty premium for a processor found in a device that can be bought for a fraction of the price.Speaking of price, the Google Pixel Fold will ostensibly start at $1799 at launch. This is precisely as much as what Samsung asks for a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4. What Google fails to account for is that the Pixel Fold will be a first-generation device and we all know how problematic the first iteration of a foldable can be… just ask Samsung.Simply put, those willing to splurge on a foldable will have a very simple choice - gamble on the underdog or stick with the king itself. For many, the decision will be simple.I cannot help but feel as if Google is getting in over its head. Hardware has never been the company’s strong suit and it would have made much more sense to see Google prioritize expanding on the functionality of Android L (the OS specifically designed for big screens) before launching a foldable of its own.Lastly, the biggest factor limiting the popularity and appeal of foldables remains the high price. This is why clamshell foldables tend to be more mainstream than their notepad counterparts. Unfortunately, we have yet to hear news about a Google Pixel Flip.To conclude, I sincerely hope my doubts about the Pixel Fold are misplaced. I truly want to see it succeed, as that will herald a new beginning for foldables. After all, as long as foldables remain a one-horse race, the form factor will never reach its true potential.