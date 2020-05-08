Accessories Software updates Google Audio

Google to release Pixel-like "feature drops" updates for Pixel Buds

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 08, 2020, 11:09 PM
Google likes to keep its smartphones updated, which is why the company's Pixel phones are always the first to receive new versions of Android. Not to mention that all Pixel phones are getting monthly security updates, just like many flagships coming from other brands.

More recently, Google debuted the so-called “feature drops,” regular updates that bring important new features to Pixel phones, not just security improvements. Forbes reports that Google has decided to adopt the same software update cycle for the Pixel Buds, or at least for the new models that the company recently released on the market.

Google confirmed that it will start pushing out “feature drops” updates to the Pixel Buds, although the time of release will not coincide with those meant for the Pixel phones.

The Mountain View company didn't offer any details about what's going to be included in the first “feature drop” update for the Pixel Buds, but did mentions that “the goal will be to continue to introduce new helpful features over time, much like we do with Pixel phones.

If the “feature drops” updates for Pixel Buds will include even just a fraction of what the similar updates for the Pixel phones have added, it should make the earphones even more appealing for audiophiles.

