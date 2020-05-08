Google to release Pixel-like "feature drops" updates for Pixel Buds
More recently, Google debuted the so-called “feature drops,” regular updates that bring important new features to Pixel phones, not just security improvements. Forbes reports that Google has decided to adopt the same software update cycle for the Pixel Buds, or at least for the new models that the company recently released on the market.
The Mountain View company didn't offer any details about what's going to be included in the first “feature drop” update for the Pixel Buds, but did mentions that “the goal will be to continue to introduce new helpful features over time, much like we do with Pixel phones.”
If the “feature drops” updates for Pixel Buds will include even just a fraction of what the similar updates for the Pixel phones have added, it should make the earphones even more appealing for audiophiles.