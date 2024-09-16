Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold durability test puts the weakness of thinner foldables on display

Google touts the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold as the thinnest foldable phone in its respective markets, and, at 0.20 inches (5.1mm) when open, or 10.5mm when closed, it is indeed thinner than both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the OnePlus Open.

Unfortunately, this thinnest foldable phone humblebrag has also led to a decrease in durability, at least according to the tough testing routine that Zack of JerryRigEverything fame puts phones through.

It seems that the only really sturdy component of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the hinge itself, as that was the only part that didn't break or wasn't damaged at the end of the process. The phone inquisitor in chief does remind us that this didn't happen with the much thicker Samsung foldable, too.

The source of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold's relative fragility seems to be its thinner frame, as can be expected. This is what Google says about its second try at a foldable phone in the press release:

Today, we’re announcing Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which brings our biggest ever display on a phone into an even thinner foldable device... Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings the best of a foldable form factor to life. It’s the thinnest foldable phone and has the biggest inner display ever seen on any mobile device.

Google Keyword, August '24

Since inquiring minds would've wanted to know why does Google say this, considering that there are foldable phones with larger, 8.3-inch displays, while the thinnest foldable is actually the Honor Magic V3 with its incredible 9.3mm, Google adds several conditions.

The disclaimers say "among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold excluding IN," for the "largest display" claim, or "among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold excluding those in SG, UK, DE, IE and FR" for the "thinnest display" blurb.

That's quite a lot of caveats, but still, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is indeed very thin, and it is commendable that Google managed to beat Samsung in that respect with only its second jab at a foldable phone.

To counter the onslaught of thinnest foldables from Google and Chinese makers, Samsung is preparing to announce a thinner Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition which will reportedly be 10.6mm thick when closed, and 4.6mm when open. 


Samsung allegedly wanted to make a phone as thin as the ones from Chinese brands, but at the same time more durable than those, and couldn't do it. It still decided to release the Special Edition of the Z Fold line as it thought it strikes a good balance of thickness and durability, and it remains to be seen if it will fare better than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold when it passes Zack's toughness checks.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

