Google Pixel 5 preorders open at UScellular on October 8, Pixel 4a 5G arrives later
UScellular will offer the Pixel 5 for $23.30 per month and Pixel 4a 5G for 16.63 per month, both on 30-month equipment installment plans and before any applied promotions. Pre-orders for the Pixel 5 will start on October 8, while the phone will be available for purchase in either Black or Sage Green on October 29.
On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G will be available for pre-order on October 29, but won't be available for purchase until November 19. Since both Google's smartphones support 5G, you might want to know where exactly you'll be able to use it.
Well, UScellular's 5G network covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, and it will expand to cover parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia in the coming months.