Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

 View

Get Google Pixel 5 for $650 from BestBuy

 View
Android Google 5G US Cellular

Google Pixel 5 preorders open at UScellular on October 8, Pixel 4a 5G arrives later

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 03, 2020, 12:44 PM
Google Pixel 5 preorders open at UScellular on October 8, Pixel 4a 5G arrives later
If you're not impressed with all the Pixel 5 deals offered by the big three carriers in the U.S. - AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, perhaps UScellular would be a better match for some of you. The self-proclaimed “carrier who pays customers back for data they don't use,” will add the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G to its portfolio as early as next week.

UScellular will offer the Pixel 5 for $23.30 per month and Pixel 4a 5G for 16.63 per month, both on 30-month equipment installment plans and before any applied promotions. Pre-orders for the Pixel 5 will start on October 8, while the phone will be available for purchase in either Black or Sage Green on October 29.

On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G will be available for pre-order on October 29, but won't be available for purchase until November 19. Since both Google's smartphones support 5G, you might want to know where exactly you'll be able to use it.

Well, UScellular's 5G network covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, and it will expand to cover parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia in the coming months.

Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
$700 $650 Best Buy
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
$500 Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Display 6.2 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 long-term review: Still exciting?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord Long-term Review: Even better than you thought

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless