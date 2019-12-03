Google Photos update brings important changes to sharing ability
With the latest Google Photos update, users will have the option to add a single photo or video to an ongoing, private conversation in the app. The new feature offers users one place to find the pictures they've shared with their friends and family and keep the conversation going.
The conversation has some extra nifty features like the ability to like or comment, as well as save photos or videos to your own gallery. Google says that the new feature isn't meant to replace the chat apps that you might already use, it's just supposed to make it easier to share memories with friends and family in Google Photos.
The search giant also announced that the new features are gradually rolling out over the next week, and users should be able to share these photos across all platforms including Android, iOS, and the web, without any loss in image quality for the photos they backed up.
