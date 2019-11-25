Google Photos is getting new editing features on Android
There's an full step-by-step guide on how to edit photos using Google Photos on the app's support website, so make sure to check that out for more details. We'd like to add though that the new markup tool is quite easy to use and offers access to several colors and two lines that you can use to personalize your photos directly within the app.
The markup tool isn't hidden inside a separate menu, you'll find it at the bottom of the app in the editing UI, which makes it very easy to access just like the other editing features offered by Google Photos for Android.
If you don't see the new editing features in the app, you'll have to wait a bit since this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few days to arrive on all Android devices.
