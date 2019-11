Google Photos is getting new editing features on Android

Google quietly introduced a brand new editing feature for those using its Photos app on Android devices. As reported by AndroidPolice (via @julionihili ), a markup tool popped in the image editor of Google Photos a few days ago.Today, the Mountain View company confirmed on the app's forum that new editing features are now rolling out on Android. These features include the options to draw, highlight, and add text on top of any of your photos via Google Photos for Android There's an full step-by-step guide on how to edit photos using Google Photos on the app's support website, so make sure to check that out for more details. We'd like to add though that the new markup tool is quite easy to use and offers access to several colors and two lines that you can use to personalize your photos directly within the app.The markup tool isn't hidden inside a separate menu, you'll find it at the bottom of the app in the editing UI, which makes it very easy to access just like the other editing features offered by Google Photos for Android.If you don't see the new editing features in the app, you'll have to wait a bit since this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few days to arrive on all Android devices.