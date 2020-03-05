Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
The search option can now be found in the bottom navigation bar, alongside four other tabs: Photos, For you, Sharing and Library. When you tap on the search tab, instead of the keyboard popping up immediately, you first get suggestions across several categories: People and Pets, Places, and Things. Clearly, this feature uses Google’s object recognition algorithms. We’ve had these for a while, but now, having pictures pre-sorted should help with finding what you’re looking for. Your screenshots, selfies, videos, Motion Photos, PhotoScans, and 360 Photos and Videos are grouped together below.
Unfortunately, this appears to be a server-side update and has only been activated to a small percentage of users. We expect it to roll out to all Google Photos users eventually.
