Android Software updates Google

Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 05, 2020, 2:03 AM
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos is now receiving a new design, one of the biggest updates the app has gotten since 2016. The update brings instantly noticeable changes to the interface: the hamburger menu has been removed, along with the search bar that stood on top.

The search option can now be found in the bottom navigation bar, alongside four other tabs: Photos, For you, Sharing and Library. When you tap on the search tab, instead of the keyboard popping up immediately, you first get suggestions across several categories: People and Pets, Places, and Things. Clearly, this feature uses Google’s object recognition algorithms. We’ve had these for a while, but now, having pictures pre-sorted should help with finding what you’re looking for. Your screenshots, selfies, videos, Motion Photos, PhotoScans, and 360 Photos and Videos are grouped together below.

Additionally, the Albums tab is missing, but its contents can be found in the new Library section, which also stores the archive, the trash and your favorites. Another change is the account picker, that now gets Photos settings, Help & Feedback and an option to free up storage from your phone, which looks like the version of the app’s section on an iPhone.

Unfortunately, this appears to be a server-side update and has only been activated to a small percentage of users. We expect it to roll out to all Google Photos users eventually.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

mohamed13
Reply

1. mohamed13

Posts: 1; Member since: 39 min ago

When this feature will come out?

posted on 38 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is selling like hotcakes, unlike the Galaxy S20 series
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
T-Mobile makes things right for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ users
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 update tweaks gesture navigation, face unlock

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless