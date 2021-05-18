Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Software updates Official Google

Google Photos introduces Locked Folder feature to hide your sensitive photos

Doroteya Borisova
By Doroteya Borisova
May 18, 2021, 1:59 PM
Google Photos introduces Locked Folder feature to hide your sensitive photos
We are about to see a brand-new feature in Google Photos which allows us to create "locked," password-protected photo folders on our smartphones. While Google can't exactly be considered the world's great advocator for privacy, this new Locked Folder feature—just announced in their live Google I/O 2021 event—could definitely be a welcome improvement to the Google Photos application.

We all know the feeling of passing over our phone to a friend or family member to show them a cute photo or meme we've saved to your gallery, and before you know it, they start scrolling backwards through your image timeline. Most of us have probably experienced that moment of panic, wondering at which moment that friend could stumble upon a private image that we've forgotten to delete, or simply something we'd prefer to keep to ourselves. 

Google aims to eliminate that risk with the new ability to protect personal photos by putting them into this new "secret" album, which is both hidden from view and securely protected by a password.

The locked folder will not appear openly alongside the rest of your images in Google Photos (or any other apps, for the record). Instead, it can instead be accessed in a separate place and only by you. Kudos to Google, as this is one step ahead of Apple Photos—which do have a "hidden album" option, but there is no way to fully protect sensitive photos behind any sort of password or touch or face ID. 

For the record, even if you're an avid iPhone user, you can still download a free iOS version of Google Photos and benefit from all its features.

According to Google, we will be seeing this new "locked folder" feature soon on Google Pixel devices, with the rest of Samsung's Android device line-ups receiving it later this year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google introduces an AI tool that diagnoses skin conditions
Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Android 12 Beta is now available for download on these phones
It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
It's 2021, and Google is adding native remote control functionality to Android phones at last
Google Maps gains new features: Eco-friendly routes, Safer routing and more
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Google Maps gains new features: Eco-friendly routes, Safer routing and more
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
by Radoslav Minkov,  5
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Google makes it incredibly easy to change your compromised passwords (on Android)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Google makes it incredibly easy to change your compromised passwords (on Android)

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade
Popular stories
Android 12 is official: Deeply personal and with new UI
Popular stories
Google I/O live stream: How to watch Android 12 and Wear OS event
Popular stories
Sharp's latest flagship one-ups rivals with the biggest camera sensor and a 240Hz screen

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless