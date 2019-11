Google News to receive an important new feature in 2020

connect readers with in-depth articles exploring important issues such as healthcare, the environment, education and more

Google News has been redesigned last year, but the search giant won't stop here. New features are coming to the mobile version of the app in 2020 and judging by Google's announcement , this is going to be quite important for those relying on Google News to get their daily dose of information.Beyond the Headlines is one of the important new features that Google News users will get next year. It's meant to “.”More importantly, Beyond the Headlines offers Google News users an estimated read-time feature, which lets them know how long it takes to read a story. Some media outlets already have this feature implemented on their websites, so it's nice that Google has decided to show it the news app as well.According to Google, these pieces of news are surfaced and organized using Google News algorithms. Beyond the Headlines is now available on desktop globally in US English, so if you can't wait until next year until it comes to mobile, you can check it out right now.