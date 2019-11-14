Google News to receive an important new feature in 2020
More importantly, Beyond the Headlines offers Google News users an estimated read-time feature, which lets them know how long it takes to read a story. Some media outlets already have this feature implemented on their websites, so it's nice that Google has decided to show it the news app as well.
According to Google, these pieces of news are surfaced and organized using Google News algorithms. Beyond the Headlines is now available on desktop globally in US English, so if you can't wait until next year until it comes to mobile, you can check it out right now.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):