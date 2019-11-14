iOS Android Apps Google

Google News to receive an important new feature in 2020

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 14, 2019, 11:05 PM
Google News to receive an important new feature in 2020
Google News has been redesigned last year, but the search giant won't stop here. New features are coming to the mobile version of the app in 2020 and judging by Google's announcement, this is going to be quite important for those relying on Google News to get their daily dose of information.

Beyond the Headlines is one of the important new features that Google News users will get next year. It's meant to “connect readers with in-depth articles exploring important issues such as healthcare, the environment, education and more.”

More importantly, Beyond the Headlines offers Google News users an estimated read-time feature, which lets them know how long it takes to read a story. Some media outlets already have this feature implemented on their websites, so it's nice that Google has decided to show it the news app as well.

According to Google, these pieces of news are surfaced and organized using Google News algorithms. Beyond the Headlines is now available on desktop globally in US English, so if you can't wait until next year until it comes to mobile, you can check it out right now.

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.