Texts disappearing in Google Messages, users report

While some chat applications are testing methods to limit the spread of misinformation, others are deleting messages without warning or explanation. Android Authority
has spotted a thread in Google’s support forum
, reporting an issue with Google Messages app. Apparently, some users saw glitched texts and mixed contacts in the app, while others lost whole messages and archives.
The tread was first posted back in 2019 but the latest comments are just a few days old. It seems that it’s a known issue still not fixed completely by Google. There was a similar bug
in Pixel 3
devices in 2018 when SMS texts were mislabelled and disappeared in Google Messages, but the latest problem is not tied to a specific model or manufacturer. Users report vanishing messages on Motorola, Lenovo, Huawei, LG, and Pixel
devices as well.
The usually suggested solutions like restarting the phone, clearing the cache or rolling back to a previous version of the app don’t seem to resolve the issue. Judging by the date of the original thread, it’s been a year without a fix. We’ve reached Google to get an official statement on the matter and will keep you updated.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!