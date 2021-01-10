Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Google Meet update adds new ways to create meetings

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 10, 2021, 9:11 PM
Google Meet update adds new ways to create meetings
Unsurprisingly, a tragic event like COVID-19 led to a surge in virtual meetings with employees being stuck at home. Moreover, families and friends forced into isolation needed to remain in touch, and apps like Google Meet, Zoom, as well as others, had to evolve to provide these kinds of services.

Google Meet went through a lot of changes in the last few months, but the transformation isn't over yet. Mostly used by companies, Google Meet is now being updated to offer users easier ways to create new meetings.

For example, once you tap on the “New meeting” button, you'll now have three options at your disposal, each allowing you to create a new meeting at different times: Create a meeting for later, Start an instant meeting, and Schedule in Google Calendar.

If you choose the third option, you'll have to go to Calendar in a new tab to create an event with Meet conferencing details automatically populated. Of course, users will still be able to enter a meeting code or nickname to join a meeting.

The update went live this week, but the rollout may take up to 15 days. The new Google Meet changes will be available to all users, regardless of whether they have a Google business or personal account. It's important to add that Workspace Essentials users will not see the “Schedule in Google Calendar” option but will have the two options available.

