Google Meet update adds new ways to create meetings
New meeting” button, you'll now have three options at your disposal, each allowing you to create a new meeting at different times: Create a meeting for later, Start an instant meeting, and Schedule in Google Calendar.
If you choose the third option, you'll have to go to Calendar in a new tab to create an event with Meet conferencing details automatically populated. Of course, users will still be able to enter a meeting code or nickname to join a meeting.
The update went live this week, but the rollout may take up to 15 days. The new Google Meet changes will be available to all users, regardless of whether they have a Google business or personal account. It's important to add that Workspace Essentials users will not see the “Schedule in Google Calendar” option but will have the two options available.