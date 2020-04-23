Google Meet starts showing up to 16 people in video calls for G Suite members

The current lockdown situation is hard for people but also for businesses. Most of the work operations are carried out from home, and in some cases, seeing the person you're talking to is vital for smooth collaboration. That's the reason why video call services have been enjoying peaks of active users lately. Google Meet (previously known as Hangouts Meet
) is making communication between large groups of people a tad easier with a new feature.
Participants in Google Meet video calls are now able to see up to 16 people on one screen in a tile layout view. This feature is available only for G Suite members using Meet on the web platform at this moment. "Seeing more people at the same time can help improve the dynamics of larger group meetings and classes."
, writes Google on its G Suite updates section
. The company will expand supported platforms with future updates and add more features like larger meetings and new layouts.
The update is already rolling out for rapid release domains and will be completed on April 24. Scheduled release domains will get the new feature by May 1.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!