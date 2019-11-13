Google Maps update adds a new translator feature for Android and iOS users
In addition, Google Maps will be able to link you to the Google Translate app when you need to have a more complex conversation. Thanks to the text-to-speech technology, your phone automatically detects what language your phone is using to determine what exactly you need help translating.
According to Google, the new translator feature will be deployed to Android and iOS devices this month and will support 50 languages, although the Mountain View company says that more are on the way.
