Google Maps update adds a new translator feature for Android and iOS users

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 13, 2019, 9:20 PM
Google is making it easier for Maps users to get around in a foreign country where they don't speak or read the language by adding a new translator feature directly into the app. Think of it as Google Maps with Google Translate integration.

The new translator feature that will be added this month should allow a phone to speak out a place's name and address in the local lingo. In order to do that, you'll have to tap the new speaker button next to the place name or address, and Google Maps should then say it out loud.

In addition, Google Maps will be able to link you to the Google Translate app when you need to have a more complex conversation. Thanks to the text-to-speech technology, your phone automatically detects what language your phone is using to determine what exactly you need help translating.

According to Google, the new translator feature will be deployed to Android and iOS devices this month and will support 50 languages, although the Mountain View company says that more are on the way.

