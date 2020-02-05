Google is making important changes to Gmail starting February 20
When the time comes, the preview pane will turn off whenever you're using multiple boxes. The preview pane feature will continue to be available as long as you switch to an inbox type other than multiple inboxes by heading to Settings / Inbox / Inbox type.
Also, once the upcoming update hits Gmail, the settings for multiple inboxes will be moved from the Advanced tab into the Inbox tab, alongside other inbox configurations. Other changes that will take effect on February 20 include the addition of individual scroll bars for multiple inboxes, adjustable panels, and collapsible sections.
Last but not least, Google plans to introduce a single action toolbar across multiple inboxes, which should help users take actions across multiple sections much easier. The changes will start rolling out on February 20 and should be available to everyone by March 5.
