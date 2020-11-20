iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Google releases iOS widgets for Gmail, Drive, and Google Fit; Calendar and Chrome widgets to come soon

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 20, 2020, 1:32 AM
Google releases iOS widgets for Gmail, Drive, and Google Fit; Calendar and Chrome widgets to come soon
Widgets for iOS have been a welcome improvement when they were released with iOS 14, alongside more customization options for iPhones. Now, Google is joining the developers that have released iOS 14 widgets for their most popular apps. The company announced in a blog post that now Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Fit will have widgets for iOS.

The new Gmail widget will allow you to search your inbox, send a message, and check for unread emails in just a glance. The Google Drive widget lets you search for any file you need, and will in the meantime display the files that Google’s AI considers are the most important for you on your home screen iOS widget.



Google Fit’s widget will show your Heart Points and the count of your steps.

However, Google has not forgotten about two other widely popular apps: Google Calendar and the Google Chrome browser. Those two will get their widgets soon, says Google’s post. The Calendar widget will be launched in the coming weeks and will show your upcoming appointments, while the Google Chrome widget will give you instant access to search, to opening a new tab or an incognito tab, to voice searching, and QR code scanning.


The Google Chrome widget will be launched early in 2021. However, if you have Chrome Beta, you can test the widget for Chrome as early as right now.

If you’re wondering how you can put the available widgets on your iOS home screen, read our How to add widgets in iOS 14 article with steps and screenshots.

