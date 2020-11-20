Google releases iOS widgets for Gmail, Drive, and Google Fit; Calendar and Chrome widgets to come soon
Google Fit’s widget will show your Heart Points and the count of your steps.
However, Google has not forgotten about two other widely popular apps: Google Calendar and the Google Chrome browser. Those two will get their widgets soon, says Google’s post. The Calendar widget will be launched in the coming weeks and will show your upcoming appointments, while the Google Chrome widget will give you instant access to search, to opening a new tab or an incognito tab, to voice searching, and QR code scanning.
The Google Chrome widget will be launched early in 2021. However, if you have Chrome Beta, you can test the widget for Chrome as early as right now.
If you’re wondering how you can put the available widgets on your iOS home screen, read our How to add widgets in iOS 14 article with steps and screenshots.