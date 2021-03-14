Google makes small but useful change to Gmail
Google's Gmail app is the leading email app in the world. But that doesn't mean that the app is perfect. AndroidPolice discovered a change made to the Android version of Gmail that makes it easier to copy and paste an email address. With the change being made by Google, Android users will tap on an email address in the To, Cc, or Bcc Compose text fields and that email address will appear along with two new options: "Copy" and "Remove." The former will copy the text and the latter will remove the address from the field.
Google appears to be pushing out this change to devices with Gmail for Android v2021.02.05.357775197 installed. Not everyone with this version of the Gmail app has the new feature which suggests that Google is disseminating it using the A-B process it is known for. It did show up on our Pixel 2 XL running Android 11, which is the source of the screenshots above.