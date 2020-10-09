Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

 View

Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

 View
Software updates Google

Google Duo Screen Sharing will soon be available for Android

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 09, 2020, 2:19 AM
Google Duo Screen Sharing will soon be available for Android
Recently, Google has been gracing its Google Duo app with some useful features. Now, another communication feature is being rolled out to the app: screen sharing during video calls. Engadget reports that now Google has started rolling out the feature.

Initially, the screen-sharing feature was announced in a quickly-deleted tweet by Google in September, which stated: “Share more moments with your friends on Google Duo. Now you can use screen-sharing to browse photos and videos together, and plan activities all while on a video call.” Now, it seems that the feature will see the light of release despite the deletion of the Tweet.

When you receive the update for Google Due, to share your screen, you will be able to tap on the overflow button at the bottom menu, when you’re in a call, and choose Screen Share. When you’re sharing your screen, you will no longer see other call participants for as long as the screen sharing is active. This feature is not available for all Android devices as of now, but will eventually be available.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Check out the Aquamarine Green OnePlus 8T 5G in this official video
Popular stories
Sony WF-SP800N review
Popular stories
LG Wing review
Popular stories
When and how to watch the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 5G October event live stream

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users
Popular stories
T-Mobile updates OnePlus 7T Pro 5G with support for its standalone 5G network
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless