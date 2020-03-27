Google Duo brings the party home with up to 12 people group calling

Apple Android Google

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 27, 2020, 8:51 AM
Our home is our castle but lately it feels more like a detention center. Chances are you’re either bored to death after watching everything available online (on a lower quality too) or you’re trying to call or text every last person on your contact list. Now Google Duo will make staying home more fun with an update to its group calling feature. The company is increasing the limit in group calls from 8 to 12 persons, effective immediately. Users don’t need to install or update anything.

   
Google’s lead communications suite Sanaz Ahari Lemelson delivered the news on Twitter today. The new group call limit is aiming to improve morale and allow large groups of friends and relatives to connect while remaining home-bound. Current health situation in the US is changing rapidly and the country now tops the statistics of registered coronavirus cases worldwide. Social isolation is the best and most effective measure, according to the experts, and staying home is a big part of it.

In times like these, social networks and communication services like Duo, FaceTime, Skype, and Messenger can play a significant role in keeping people connected. Google Duo users are still fairly limited, as other services allow group communication of much larger proportions. Skype can initiate group video calls with up to 50 participants, while Google’s own Meets by Hangout raise the bar to 100, although they have to be G-Suite users. Nevertheless, the more, the merrier - at least online. Otherwise, stay home and stay safe.

