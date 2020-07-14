Deals Google

Google trolls Nest fans, announces The Daily Special, a month's worth of sales

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 14, 2020, 12:15 PM
Google trolls Nest fans, announces The Daily Special, a month's worth of sales
Late last week, Google teased a Nest announcement and we were quite excited about the possibility of getting another smart speaker. A new Nest smart speaker was supposed to be unveiled on Monday, or so we thought after watching Google's short teaser released over the weekend.

Alas, the search giant had something else in mind and we're quite disappointed. Google recently announced a month's worth of sales is now hosted on its online store. The event is called Daily Special and it's only available in the United States.

The bad news is that there's only one deal available today and it's not even exceptionally good. On the bright side, Google will change the deal every day for a month, so you'll want to check the store each day.

Currently, you can save $75 on a Nest Hub Max 2-pack, which means you'll only have to pay $383 for the bundle. On top of that, you'll get 2-day free shipping on all orders when you use the code GOOGLESTORE2DAY.

