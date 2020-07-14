Google trolls Nest fans, announces The Daily Special, a month's worth of sales
The bad news is that there's only one deal available today and it's not even exceptionally good. On the bright side, Google will change the deal every day for a month, so you'll want to check the store each day.
Currently, you can save $75 on a Nest Hub Max 2-pack, which means you'll only have to pay $383 for the bundle. On top of that, you'll get 2-day free shipping on all orders when you use the code GOOGLESTORE2DAY.