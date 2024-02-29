Up Next:
Google Chrome rolls out update to improve your web search suggestions
Google Chrome is rolling out a new update to make web searches on mobile and desktop easier. The update includes three new tweaks to search suggestions that are designed to help you find what you're looking for more quickly and efficiently.
On Android and iOS, Chrome will now make it easier to find products online. When you search for a product on Google, Chrome will now show you images of similar products that match even a partial search query. In the below example, when searching for "bohemian table," but only typing "bohemian tab," you will see several suggestions come up for anything that starts with that partial query. This should help in cases where you are not exactly sure what you are searching for but have an idea where to start, like in this case, where you are clearly looking for something bohemian-inspired.
Image Credit: Google
Also on Chrome for Android and iOS, a new improvement is rolling out that will allow your phone to display search suggestions even if you have a bad network connection and even if you are in Incognito Mode. Google says this is thanks to improved on-device capabilities in Chrome. This feature is especially useful for users who may have limited internet access or are concerned about their privacy.
On the desktop, Chrome can now provide you with search suggestions based on what other people are looking for. When you start typing a query into the search bar, Chrome will show you a list of popular searches that are related to your query.
Image Credit: Google
By providing search suggestions based on popular searches, Chrome ensures that users can still easily find relevant information even under challenging circumstances. This can help you find the information you're looking for more quickly, and it can also help you discover new information that you may not have been aware of. All of these changes should start showing up for you in Chrome starting today.
