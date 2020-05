Important changes are coming to Google Authenticator on Android devices

Google Authenticator hasn't been updated in years. For whatever reasons Google decided that the app doesn't need any visual or performance-wise improvements. Suddenly, three years after the last Google Authenticator update, things are starting to look lively for those using the app on Android devices.The Authenticator app has just received an important update this week, AndroidPolice reports. It's not just a facelift that you'll be noticing after downloading the latest version, but some nice new features as well.So, aside from the Material Design 2.0 looks, Google Authenticator now features a full-fledged dark theme and a new import/export tool that allows users to select which accounts to export. It's a nifty feature that makes it easier to transfer Google Authenticator accounts between devices.With the latest version of Google Authenticator, you'll be able to create a QR code and then scan it with another device that you want to migrate your account to. Transferring Google Authenticator accounts has never been easier and more user-friendly. Make sure to download the new update through the Google Play Store to take advantage of the new improvements.