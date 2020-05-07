Important changes are coming to Google Authenticator on Android devices
So, aside from the Material Design 2.0 looks, Google Authenticator now features a full-fledged dark theme and a new import/export tool that allows users to select which accounts to export. It's a nifty feature that makes it easier to transfer Google Authenticator accounts between devices.
With the latest version of Google Authenticator, you'll be able to create a QR code and then scan it with another device that you want to migrate your account to. Transferring Google Authenticator accounts has never been easier and more user-friendly. Make sure to download the new update through the Google Play Store to take advantage of the new improvements.