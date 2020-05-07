Android Apps Google

Important changes are coming to Google Authenticator on Android devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 07, 2020, 1:37 AM
Important changes are coming to Google Authenticator on Android devices
Google Authenticator hasn't been updated in years. For whatever reasons Google decided that the app doesn't need any visual or performance-wise improvements. Suddenly, three years after the last Google Authenticator update, things are starting to look lively for those using the app on Android devices.

The Authenticator app has just received an important update this week, AndroidPolice reports. It's not just a facelift that you'll be noticing after downloading the latest version, but some nice new features as well.

So, aside from the Material Design 2.0 looks, Google Authenticator now features a full-fledged dark theme and a new import/export tool that allows users to select which accounts to export. It's a nifty feature that makes it easier to transfer Google Authenticator accounts between devices.

With the latest version of Google Authenticator, you'll be able to create a QR code and then scan it with another device that you want to migrate your account to. Transferring Google Authenticator accounts has never been easier and more user-friendly. Make sure to download the new update through the Google Play Store to take advantage of the new improvements.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
Google's unreleased Pixel 4a gets a full camera review that looks... encouraging
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless