Android 11 Developer Preview goes live (except not really)
As Android Police spotted, the dev page went live today before quickly being taken down. The page seemingly offered a working preview to offer for Pixel devices, but none of the links or downloads were actually functional.
Similarly, the text on the page would be expected to share at least some snippets about the imminent changes coming with Android 11, but they’re just the same concepts outlined in Android 10 (like additional security and support for foldables) slightly reworded.
Evidently, Google isn’t quite ready to unveil the next version of Android, which makes sense when compared to the historical timeline and release schedule. Given that the site was taken down almost immediately, it was likely an accidental flip of a switch more than anything.
Still, this incident tells us that the makers of Android are at least getting ready to gear up for Android 11’s eventual launch. Soon, we should find out for sure what really lies in store for the next version of the most popular smartphone OS in the world.
