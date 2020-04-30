iOS Android Software updates Google

Gmail for Android and iOS gets a useful desktop feature

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Apr 30, 2020, 10:13 PM
Gmail for Android and iOS gets a useful desktop feature
A useful Gmail feature that’s been long present on desktop browsers has just landed for mobile on both iOS and Android.

If you’ve ever received a confirmation email for an online purchase or booked flight, you might’ve noticed that Gmail displays a summary card displaying the important details pulled from the email. Without the need to skim through the entire email, this extremely helpful feature can glean the relevant info so you can see it at a glance.



And it’s been web-exclusive, until now. Thankfully, the latest Gmail app update has brought the feature to mobiles everywhere. Your phone might already have started showing summary cards for purchases and flights, as you can see in the photos above (courtesy of 9to5Google).

The exact details Google is able to display varies by retailer or airline, but it almost always shows the names of the items or flights, the date of purchase and expected arrival, and a link to the tracking page, providing the email includes a tracking number. On iPhones, the card takes up the whole screen (and can be swiped past), while Androids show a smaller card that can be expanded and condensed.

If your device doesn’t have the feature yet, you can expect it to appear in the next update, which should roll out to all compatible devices within a week.

