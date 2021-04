We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

$160 off



The Beats Studio3 headphones feature adaptive noise-canceling (Pure ANC) technology, Up to 22 hours of battery life, and the ability to take calls, control music, and use Siri via multi-function on-ear controls.



The Fast Fuel feature can grant about 3 hours of playtime after just a 10-minute top-up. All in all, the reviews of the Beats Studio3 are really positive and you can take a pair home for just $189.99 .



You can use the Beats Studio3 headphones with Android devices but to take full advantage of its features you need an iPhone.

Apple's Beats Studio3 wireless noise-canceling headphones are not the cheapest one out there at $349 but sometimes they can be found at a very affordable price. That’s the case with the current Best Buy deal that shavesthe regular price of the Camo Collection model.