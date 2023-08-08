Get Anker Docking Station with 52% off on Amazon: charge all your devices simultaneously

Comprehensive Media Display for Multi-Monitor Mastery

No Hassle with Drivers

What’s in the box?

Experience the power of comprehensive media display with the Anker 575 Docking Station. Simultaneously stream media to up to three monitors in stunning 1080p@60Hz resolution using the DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports. Whether you're a content creator, a business professional, or a gaming enthusiast, this feature allows you to expand your workspace and immerse yourself in a world of vivid visuals.You should know that macOS and iPadOS support Single-Stream Transport (SST) mode, which means that all connected monitors will display the same content. And if you are a Windows user, note that the ability to display on 4 screens simultaneously depends on the capabilities of the laptop’s graphics card.Worried about installing drivers? With the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station, you can breathe easily. There's no need for any additional driver installations – simply plug in and enjoy the expanded connectivity.When you invest in the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station, you'll receive more than just a device. The package includes the PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C Dock, a 135W power adapter, a 1m (3ft) USB-C to USB-C cable for seamless connections, a welcome guide, and the assurance of a worry-free 18-month warranty.The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) is a powerful solution for all seeking a comprehensive and efficient way to connect and charge multiple devices simultaneously, which, to be honest, is a much-needed feature in our busy, hectic everyday life.With its extensive range of ports, simultaneous charging capabilities, and impressive media display options, this docking station can enhance productivity and simplify your digital life. With the amazing Amazon deal on the Anker 575 Docking Station available now, you can experience the next level of connectivity and streamline your workspace.