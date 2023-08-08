Get Anker Docking Station with 52% off on Amazon: charge all your devices simultaneously

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Are you tired of dealing with a tangle of cables and adapters while trying to connect all your devices to your laptop? Look no further than the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) - your ultimate solution for streamlined connectivity and seamless multitasking. Right now, the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station is more than 50% off on Amazon and can be yours for just $119 instead of the usual $249.99.

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) with 52% discount on Amazon

Want to say goodbye to cable chaos? Get the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) at 52% off – only $119 on Amazon (was $249.99). This docking station covers all your connectivity needs, boasting an array of ports including laptop-charging USB-C, Power Delivery, USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD/microSD slots, 3.5mm AUX, and DC input.
$130 off (52%)
Buy at Amazon

Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) is now $115 off

You can also get the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) from the official Anker store with a $115 discount by applying the code WS7DRMVFLU.
$115 off (49%)
$119 99
$234 99
Buy at Anker


This docking station is designed to provide a massive expansion for your laptop, allowing you to connect your smartphone, smartwatch, headphones, or whatever you need.

Equipped with an impressive array of ports, the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station ensures you never compromise on connectivity. With features like an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a USB-C data port, three USB-A ports, two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, a 3.5mm AUX port, and a DC input, this docking station has you covered for all your connectivity needs.


Simultaneous Charging for Effortless Productivity


One of the standout features of the Anker 575 Docking Station is its ability to provide simultaneous high-speed charging. Connect your laptop to the 85W USB-C port and link your phone or other mobile devices to the 18W Power Delivery USB-C port to enjoy efficient charging while you work. At the same time, you can also charge your smartwatch or headphones with the USB-A 3.0 port on the front, which supports 7.5W.

 

Comprehensive Media Display for Multi-Monitor Mastery


Experience the power of comprehensive media display with the Anker 575 Docking Station. Simultaneously stream media to up to three monitors in stunning 1080p@60Hz resolution using the DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports. Whether you're a content creator, a business professional, or a gaming enthusiast, this feature allows you to expand your workspace and immerse yourself in a world of vivid visuals.

You should know that macOS and iPadOS support Single-Stream Transport (SST) mode, which means that all connected monitors will display the same content. And if you are a Windows user, note that the ability to display on 4 screens simultaneously depends on the capabilities of the laptop’s graphics card.


No Hassle with Drivers


Worried about installing drivers? With the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station, you can breathe easily. There's no need for any additional driver installations – simply plug in and enjoy the expanded connectivity.

What’s in the box?


When you invest in the Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station, you'll receive more than just a device. The package includes the PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C Dock, a 135W power adapter, a 1m (3ft) USB-C to USB-C cable for seamless connections, a welcome guide, and the assurance of a worry-free 18-month warranty.

The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1) is a powerful solution for all seeking a comprehensive and efficient way to connect and charge multiple devices simultaneously, which, to be honest, is a much-needed feature in our busy, hectic everyday life.

With its extensive range of ports, simultaneous charging capabilities, and impressive media display options, this docking station can enhance productivity and simplify your digital life. With the amazing Amazon deal on the Anker 575 Docking Station available now, you can experience the next level of connectivity and streamline your workspace.

