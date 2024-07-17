Gemini on Android now answers questions from lock screen

Gemini settings for the lock screen | Images credit — 9to5Google





Despite this improvement, Gemini still has a long way to go before it can replace Google Assistant. While Gemini can now handle general questions on the lock screen, and offers voice commands for device control, media playback, and timer settings when "Google Assistant features on lock screen" is enabled, it lacks many other useful features. For example, Google Assistant can read unread messages and emails, as well as make calls, functionalities Gemini doesn't currently offer.It's also worth noting that although Gemini is still catching up in terms of features, its ability to answer general questions on the lock screen is a substantial step forward. It adds convenience for users who want quick answers without having to unlock their phones.As Google continues to develop and improve Gemini, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and competes with other AI assistants in the market. The addition of lock screen question answering may encourage more users to try Gemini and could potentially lead to wider adoption in the future.