Gemini on Android now answers questions from lock screen

Gemini on Android now answers questions from lock screen
Google's AI assistant, Gemini, can now answer general questions on Android phones without needing to unlock the device. This is a significant improvement as previously, even simple questions, like weather updates, required unlocking the phone.

The update has been noted onGoogle's support page, stating Gemini can now "help you with answers to general questions" when the phone is locked. Additionally, users reports have indicated that Gemini can respond to a variety of questions without prompting for unlocking, and the answers are even read aloud.

To continue conversations or access the text input box, Gemini will request user authentication by tapping the screen. A new "Gemini on lock screen" setting will appear in the Gemini Settings if the feature is available on your phone. This setting allows users to disable the lock screen question answering if desired.

Gemini settings for the lock screen | Images credit — 9to5Google

Despite this improvement, Gemini still has a long way to go before it can replace Google Assistant. While Gemini can now handle general questions on the lock screen, and offers voice commands for device control, media playback, and timer settings when "Google Assistant features on lock screen" is enabled, it lacks many other useful features. For example, Google Assistant can read unread messages and emails, as well as make calls, functionalities Gemini doesn't currently offer.

It's also worth noting that although Gemini is still catching up in terms of features, its ability to answer general questions on the lock screen is a substantial step forward. It adds convenience for users who want quick answers without having to unlock their phones.

As Google continues to develop and improve Gemini, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and competes with other AI assistants in the market. The addition of lock screen question answering may encourage more users to try Gemini and could potentially lead to wider adoption in the future.
