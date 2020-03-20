Gameloft to offer free in-game content for players across Android and iOS

French developer and publisher Gameloft has just announced it will offer free in-game content for players across multiple platforms, including Android and iOS. More than 35 games developed and/or published by Gameloft will be part of the giveaway and once the free content is available, players will be notified in-game.If you're playing one of Gameloft’s titles, chances are that you'll be getting some free in-game content this month. Here are some of the most popular Gameloft games that will be joining the initiative: Asphalt 8: Airborne, Asphalt 9: Legends, LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, Disney Getaway Blast, Disney Princess Majestic Quest, Disney Magic Kingdoms, SongPop 2, March of Empires, War Planet Online, Overdrive City, Dragon Mania Legends, Modern Combat 5, Sniper Fury, Dungeon Hunter 5, Gangstar IV, and many more.In-game gifts will be heading to players on Android and iOS starting March 21 and until the end of the month. As mentioned earlier, players will find in-game notifications of these unlocks whenever they open one of the games that participate in the giveaway.