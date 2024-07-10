Galaxy Z Fold 6: What’s in the box?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well.

What's in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 box?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone

A USB-C cable

A SIM tray ejector

Warranty and information leaflets

What's Not in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 box?

Power adapter

Headphones

Case

As you can see, you only get the basic like a charging cable and a SIM tray ejector with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, but, hey, the box is made of recycled cardboard! No charging brick, and sadly, no such things as earphones or a much needed case.