Galaxy Z Fold 6: What’s in the box?

Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now, you'll get the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for free, a $229 value! Samsung is going minimalistic with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , using recycled materials for the box, and not placing anything wasteful there. Fret not, though, as, if you buy theright now, you'll get the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for free, a $229 value!





Z Fold 6 + Z Flip 6: save $2,100+ with trade-in + FREE storage upgrade Pre-order your fancy new Galaxy Z Fold 6 at Samsung.com and save big. You can now save over $1,400 on the foldable phone with a trade-in, 2X storage upgrade, Reservation Bonus, and more. Pre-ordering the Z Flip 6 saves you up to $820. The offer includes up to $650 trade-in bonus, a $50 reservation credit, and 2X storage upgrade (worth $120). $2240 off (69%) Trade-in $999 98 $3239 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $300 Gift Card + Free storage upgrade The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for pre-order at Amazon. Right now, you can save $120 on the smartphone in the form of a FREE storage upgrade. The offer includes a $300 Gift Card as well. $420 off (18%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon









If you are upgrading from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the one for you, but you may be in for a surprise what you'll find in the Z Fold 6 box compared to the times of those oldies. The latest addition to the Z Fold series is a refined powerhouse with bendy display, powered by the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and equipped with 12 GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage, for a price.If you are upgrading from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the one for you, but you may be in for a surprise what you'll find in the Z Fold 6 box compared to the times of those oldies.

What's in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 box?





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone

A USB-C cable

A SIM tray ejector

Warranty and information leaflets What's Not in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 box?

Power adapter

Headphones

Case

As you can see, you only get the basic like a charging cable and a SIM tray ejector with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, but, hey, the box is made of recycled cardboard! No charging brick, and sadly, no such things as earphones or a much needed case. As you can see, you only get the basic like a charging cable and a SIM tray ejector with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, but, hey, the box is made of recycled cardboard! No charging brick, and sadly, no such things as earphones or a much needed case.