Galaxy Z Fold 6: What’s in the box?
Samsung is going minimalistic with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, using recycled materials for the box, and not placing anything wasteful there. Fret not, though, as, if you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 6 right now, you'll get the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for free, a $229 value!
The latest addition to the Z Fold series is a refined powerhouse with bendy display, powered by the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and equipped with 12 GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage, for a price.
If you are upgrading from the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or earlier, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be the one for you, but you may be in for a surprise what you'll find in the Z Fold 6 box compared to the times of those oldies.
What's in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 box?
Z Fold 6 box contents
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 phone
- A USB-C cable
- A SIM tray ejector
- Warranty and information leaflets
What's Not in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 box?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Case
As you can see, you only get the basic like a charging cable and a SIM tray ejector with your Galaxy Z Fold 6, but, hey, the box is made of recycled cardboard! No charging brick, and sadly, no such things as earphones or a much needed case.
We have become used to the dearth of accessories in modern smartphone boxes, but the Z Fold 6 is nearly two grand, so getting a pair of earphones or a power adapter with your expensive foldable phone shouldn't be out of the question. That said, we have to appreciate the little things, that Samsung at least puts charging and data cable in the Z Fold 6 box. We kid, but that's where we are at the moment.
