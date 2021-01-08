A couple of Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold's displays allegedly broke from freezing temperatures in South Korea
Right now, temperatures in South Korea are far below 32 °Fahrenheit (0 °Celcius), in fact, temperatures have reached the freezing-cold -0.4 °F (-18 °Celcius). Apparently, the two unfortunate users have opened or folded their phones outside in the cold, which had, allegedly, caused the damage seen in the photos below:
It’s important to note that the Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip have a layer of UTG (Ultra-thin glass) that is said to make them more resistant to cold temperatures, in comparison to other foldable devices. However, the first Galaxy Fold does not have a UTG panel.
It remains to be seen whether Samsung will address these users’ complaints and whether or not the cold weather will be ruled in as a damaging factor.