A couple of Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold's displays allegedly broke from freezing temperatures in South Korea

Right now, temperatures in South Korea are far below 32 °Fahrenheit (0 °Celcius), in fact, temperatures have reached the freezing-cold -0.4 °F (-18 °Celcius). Apparently, the two unfortunate users have opened or folded their phones outside in the cold, which had, allegedly, caused the damage seen in the photos below:





As we all probably know, foldable screens are not yet perfect and a report coming from SamMobile talks about a couple of users, that allegedly stated that their Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold foldable displays have broken from the freezing temperatures.The idea that foldable displays are susceptible to cold-induced damage is not any news. In February last year, we reported about a couple of other cases of broken Galaxy Z Flips , some of which, users had claimed had broken because of the cold weather and not by user error. And it’s quite understandable that the foldable display may be in danger in extremely cold weather: the softer, foldable panels of the display can deform much easier than the flat, rigid display of your normal smartphone.It’s important to note that the Z Fold 2 and the Z Flip have a layer of UTG (Ultra-thin glass) that is said to make them more resistant to cold temperatures, in comparison to other foldable devices. However, the first Galaxy Fold does not have a UTG panel.It remains to be seen whether Samsung will address these users’ complaints and whether or not the cold weather will be ruled in as a damaging factor.