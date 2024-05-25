Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is hands down the best premium tablet at new lower price
If you are in the market for a new tablet and want something that can do it all, Best Buy is running a terrific deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.
Samsung has improved its tablets to the point that they have become a serious threat to the best iPads. And looking at the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it's easy to see why.
For one, this tablet is gorgeous. It's the kind of gadget that makes you want to complete whatever task you have been delaying and that's saying a lot.
No one buys a tablet for its looks though. The Tab S9 Ultra has a gigantic 14.6-inch screen and supports a refresh of 120Hz.
If you find the screen size intimidating, you'll be pleased to know that this is an incredibly compact tablet so handling it is not a hassle.
The slate is not held back by the operating system, which lets you open three apps at once. If you want the feel of a laptop, you can switch to the DeX mode, which is perfect for productivity work and multitasking.
You also get a free stylus with the Tab S9 Ultra, which you can use for doodling and jotting down notes. Like the tablet, the S Pen is also IP68-certified.
The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $1,199.99, which makes it more affordable than the 13-inch iPad Pro, which costs $1,299. Right now, Best Buy is offering a discount of $250 on the Tab S9 Ultra, knocking its price down to $949.99.
While that still isn't exactly cheap, don't forget that this is a top-of-the-line tablet that has four years of software support left and also has a microSD slot to ensure you never run out of storage.
The new price sounds justifiable for everything the tablet is packing so go for it if you need a high-end Android tablet that will last you a long time.
Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, allowing the device to scream through everyday tasks.
