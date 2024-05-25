Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is hands down the best premium tablet at new lower price

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is hands down the best premium tablet at new lower price
If you are in the market for a new tablet and want something that can do it all, Best Buy is running a terrific deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

Samsung has improved its tablets to the point that they have become a serious threat to the best iPads. And looking at the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, it's easy to see why.

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB

14.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 11200 mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy


For one, this tablet is gorgeous. It's the kind of gadget that makes you want to complete whatever task you have been delaying and that's saying a lot.

No one buys a tablet for its looks though. The Tab S9 Ultra has a gigantic 14.6-inch screen and supports a refresh of 120Hz.

If you find the screen size intimidating, you'll be pleased to know that this is an incredibly compact tablet so handling it is not a hassle.

Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, allowing the device to scream through everyday tasks.

The slate is not held back by the operating system, which lets you open three apps at once. If you want the feel of a laptop, you can switch to the DeX mode, which is perfect for productivity work and multitasking.

You also get a free stylus with the Tab S9 Ultra, which you can use for doodling and jotting down notes. Like the tablet, the S Pen is also IP68-certified.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs $1,199.99, which makes it more affordable than the 13-inch iPad Pro, which costs $1,299. Right now, Best Buy is offering a discount of $250 on the Tab S9 Ultra, knocking its price down to $949.99.

While that still isn't exactly cheap, don't forget that this is a top-of-the-line tablet that has four years of software support left and also has a microSD slot to ensure you never run out of storage.

The new price sounds justifiable for everything the tablet is packing so go for it if you need a high-end Android tablet that will last you a long time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless