Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available for an uncharacteristically huge discount
The renaissance of Android tablets can largely be attributed to Samsung and while other manufacturers are still playing catch up, the South Korean giant's slates have reached a state of near perfection. If you want to get your hands on one of the company's best tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available for its lowest price to date on Amazon.
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a thoroughly high-end device and at its new lower price, it's a better option than many newer top tablets.
You get a laptop-sized 14.6-inch 120Hz OLED screen and a free S Pen. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and can handle all the commonly used apps without breaking a sweat. The device refuses to let go of the microSD slot, so you will never have storage anxiety. Beat that, Apple.
My favorite feature out of all is the DeX mode which gives you a desktop-style interface. This mode is great for times when you need to get productivity-oriented work done.
The Tab S8 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery and will last you more than a day and thanks to 45w charging support, it needs a little over an hour for a full charge.
The base Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $1,099.99 but if you act fast, you can save $261 on it. The stock is running low, which is understandable. After all, this is one of the most capable tablets you can buy today, and at the new lower price, it's an absolute steal. The newer Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,199 and the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil retails for $1,178, in case you are wondering.
Grab the device if you need a high-end tablet with a large screen and impressive battery life for both work and play.
