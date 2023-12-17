Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is available for an uncharacteristically huge discount

best tablets





The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a thoroughly high-end device and at its new lower price, it's a better option than many newer top tablets





Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 8GB 128GB 14.6 inches OLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | microSD slot | Dual main cameras | 11,200mAh battery | 45W charging $261 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





You get a laptop-sized 14.6-inch 120Hz OLED screen and a free S Pen. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and can handle all the commonly used apps without breaking a sweat. The device refuses to let go of the microSD slot, so you will never have storage anxiety. Beat that, Apple.





My favorite feature out of all is the DeX mode which gives you a desktop-style interface. This mode is great for times when you need to get productivity-oriented work done.





The Tab S8 Ultra packs an 11,200mAh battery and will last you more than a day and thanks to 45w charging support, it needs a little over an hour for a full charge.





The base Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $1,099.99 but if you act fast, you can save $261 on it. The stock is running low, which is understandable. After all, this is one of the most capable tablets you can buy today, and at the new lower price, it's an absolute steal. The newer Tab S9 Ultra starts at $1,199 and the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil retails for $1,178, in case you are wondering.





Grab the device if you need a high-end tablet with a large screen and impressive battery life for both work and play.