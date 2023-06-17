Galaxy S22 Plus is $522 off and selling faster than hot cakes

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The Galaxy S22 Plus might not be the best phone out there but it's certainly the best phone for most people, especially those who don't want spend a small fortune on a handset. Woot has an incredible sale going on and has slashed the phone's price by 50 percent. If you need a new premium phone, act fast because the deal seems to be a hit with shoppers.

The Galaxy S22 Plus was released in 2022 and is still easy to recommend. If your budget doesn't allow for a ridiculously expensive phone, you should definitely go for this deal. Even at its full price, the Galaxy S22 Plus is an awesome phone with a gorgeous 6.6 inches 120Hz screen. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it's snappy in everyday use.

The triple camera array has a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom. It takes bright images with plenty of details.

It has a beefy 4,500mAh battery and has four years of software support left.

Amazon subsidiary Woot has the phone on sale and the 128GB variant has been wiped clean and only the 256GB model is currently available in the color Phantom White.

It normally costs $1,049.99 but Woot has marked it down by $522 and is selling it for $527.99. That's a crazy good price for a phone with a high refresh rate screen, smooth performance, powerful camera array with a telephoto module, fast charging, and impeccable design.

Go for it if you want a high-end phone which doesn't skimp out on features that should be standard on costly phones such as a 120Hz screen (the iPhone 14 has a 60Hz display) and telephoto cameras (neither the Google Pixel 7 nor the iPhone 14 has it) but don't really want fancy features such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra's stylus or an under-screen camera.

