Samsung Galaxy S20 series get a very cool Google Duo feature

Last year, Google ’s flagship series Pixel 4 got an exclusive Google Duo auto-framing feature, which later was included in a feature drop for other Pixel phones. Now, SamMobile reports that the Galaxy S20 series seems to be getting this Google Duo feature too.Google Duo’s auto-framing feature works during video calls and assures that the user is in focus. When they step away from the phone, the auto-framing feature zooms in, as long as they stay within the camera’s field of view. Also, when the user moves around, this useful feature keeps the camera panned at them.For now, the auto-framing feature is supported only on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ , and the S20 Ultra. Currently, other flagship Samsung smartphones, such as the Z Flip, the Z Fold 2, and the Note 20 Ultra do not support it, but Samsung may include support for this feature to these phones soon.The auto-framing automatically switches to the wide-angle mode, but it doesn’t work if the rear-facing camera is used. Usually, the Google Duo auto-framing feature is supposedly exclusive to Pixel devices