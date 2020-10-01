Samsung Galaxy S20 series get a very cool Google Duo feature
For now, the auto-framing feature is supported only on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the S20 Ultra. Currently, other flagship Samsung smartphones, such as the Z Flip, the Z Fold 2, and the Note 20 Ultra do not support it, but Samsung may include support for this feature to these phones soon.
The auto-framing automatically switches to the wide-angle mode, but it doesn’t work if the rear-facing camera is used. Usually, the Google Duo auto-framing feature is supposedly exclusive to Pixel devices.